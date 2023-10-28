The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) bring the 24th-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3), who have the No. 17 passing attack, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Thundering Herd are 3.5-point favorites. A total of 46.5 points has been set for this game.

Marshall ranks 73rd in total offense (384.9 yards per game) and 73rd in total defense (375.3 yards allowed per game) this year. With 29.7 points per game on offense, Coastal Carolina ranks 57th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 48th, allowing 22.7 points per game.

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Marshall -3.5 -110 -110 46.5 -115 -105 -175 +145

Coastal Carolina Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Chanticleers are accumulating 490 yards per game (fifth-worst in college football) and giving up 425.3 (108th), placing them among the worst teams offensively.

The Chanticleers are 23rd-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (27.3 per game) and -5-worst in points conceded (26.3).

Coastal Carolina is accumulating 307.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (23rd-best in the nation), and allowing 311 per game (-117-worst).

The Chanticleers are gaining 182.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (77th in college football), and conceding 114.3 per game (66th).

The Chanticleers have covered the spread twice and are 0-3 overall in their past three contests.

Coastal Carolina has not hit the over in its past three contests.

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina's ATS record is 5-2-0 this year.

The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

One of Coastal Carolina's seven games with a set total has hit the over (14.3%).

This season, Coastal Carolina has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

Coastal Carolina has a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall leads Coastal Carolina with 1,919 yards on 151-of-224 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett is his team's leading rusher with 72 carries for 344 yards, or 49.1 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well. Bennett has also chipped in with 14 catches for 151 yards.

CJ Beasley has run for 162 yards across 39 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's chipped in with nine catches for 106 yards.

Sam Pinckney has racked up 565 receiving yards on 39 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jared Brown has caught 33 passes and compiled 411 receiving yards (58.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Jameson Tucker's 11 grabs (on 17 targets) have netted him 236 yards (33.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Micheal Mason has 1.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 1.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Juan Powell is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 29 tackles and 2.0 TFL.

Clayton Isbell has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 29 tackles and three passes defended.

