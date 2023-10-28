After the second round of the Maybank Championship, Danielle Kang is in 14th at -7.

Looking to wager on Danielle Kang at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +5000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

Danielle Kang Insights

Kang has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has posted a top-five score three times in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Kang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five appearances, Kang has finished in the top 20 twice.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five events, Kang has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 28 -4 284 0 13 1 3 $469,717

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,007 yards, which is longer than the 6,596-yard length for this tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At TPC Kuala Lumpur, the scoring average is lower at -6 per tournament.

The courses that Kang has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,604 yards, while TPC Kuala Lumpur will be at 6,596 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Kang's Last Time Out

Kang was above average on the 12 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 2.67 strokes to finish in the 99th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.97 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 30) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which placed her in the 48th percentile among all competitors.

Kang shot better than 97% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Kang shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other participants averaged 2.6).

On the 12 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Kang carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Kang's five birdies or better on the 30 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the field average (7.3).

In that last competition, Kang's showing on the 30 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.0).

Kang finished the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on four of 12 par-5s, less than the tournament average, 5.0.

On the 12 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Kang recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Kang's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

