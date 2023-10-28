How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans take the court for one of seven exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today.
Today's NBA Games
The New Orleans Pelicans play the New York Knicks
The Knicks travel to face the Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 1-0
- NY Record: 1-1
- NO Stats: 111.0 PPG (17th in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- NY Stats: 115.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (24.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 6.0 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (15.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -3.5
- NO Odds to Win: -155
- NY Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 225.5 points
The Washington Wizards face the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies travel to face the Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and MNMT
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 0-1
- MEM Record: 0-2
- WAS Stats: 120.0 PPG (sixth in NBA), 143.0 Opp. PPG (30th)
- MEM Stats: 104.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 109.5 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (25.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG)
- MEM Key Player: Xavier Tillman (15.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MEM -1.5
- MEM Odds to Win: -120
- WAS Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 227.5 points
The Detroit Pistons take on the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls look to pull of an away win at the Pistons on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSDET
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 1-1
- CHI Record: 1-1
- DET Stats: 106.5 PPG (22nd in NBA), 101.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- CHI Stats: 104.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (15.5 PPG, 15.5 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (26.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -1.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -125
- DET Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 218.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers take to the home court of the Cavaliers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and BSIN
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 1-1
- IND Record: 1-0
- CLE Stats: 109.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (12th)
- IND Stats: 143.0 PPG (first in NBA), 120.0 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (35.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -3.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -155
- IND Odds to Win: +125
The Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers hope to pick up a road win at the Raptors on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet and NBCS-PH
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 1-1
- PHI Record: 0-1
- TOR Stats: 100.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 99.0 Opp. PPG (third)
- PHI Stats: 117.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 7.5 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Tyrese Maxey (31.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 8.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -3.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -155
- TOR Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 217.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Miami Heat
The Heat go on the road to face the Timberwolves on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN and BSSUN
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 0-1
- MIA Record: 1-1
- MIN Stats: 94.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 97.0 Opp. PPG (second)
- MIA Stats: 107.0 PPG (21st in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.0 PPG, 14.0 RPG)
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (24.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -4.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -175
- MIA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 218.5 points
The Phoenix Suns play the Utah Jazz
The Jazz look to pull off a road win at the Suns on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 1-1
- UTA Record: 1-1
- PHO Stats: 101.5 PPG (28th in NBA), 102.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- UTA Stats: 117.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 124.0 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (28.5 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (27.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -5.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -225
- UTA Odds to Win: +180
