Presbyterian vs. Davidson Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
When the Davidson Wildcats play the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our projection system predicts the Wildcats will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Presbyterian vs. Davidson Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Davidson (-25.5)
|52.1
|Davidson 39, Presbyterian 13
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 9 Pioneer League Predictions
- Marist vs St. Thomas (MN)
- Stetson vs Drake
- Marist vs St. Thomas (MN)
- Stetson vs Drake
- Valparaiso vs Butler
- Valparaiso vs Butler
Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)
- The Blue Hose covered just twice in 10 games with a spread last season.
- The Blue Hose and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times last season.
Davidson Betting Info (2022)
- The Wildcats won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- A total of three of Wildcats games last season hit the over.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Hose vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Davidson
|43.3
|22.7
|53.0
|23.3
|30.3
|22.0
|Presbyterian
|21.7
|24.1
|27.3
|21.3
|17.5
|26.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.