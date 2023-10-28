The Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks for Game 2 of the World Series, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are ahead 1-0.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers will send Montgomery (10-11) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and allowing three hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.20 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .247 in 32 games this season.

He has 20 quality starts in 32 chances this season.

Montgomery has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 32 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are batting .250 this season, 13th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .408 (17th in the league) with 166 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 14-for-47 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI in 12 innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (12-8) out for his 31st start of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 177 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 35-year-old has a 3.29 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings during 30 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .222 to his opponents.

Kelly has 18 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for his 33rd straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 35-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.