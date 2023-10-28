With Week 9 of the college football schedule upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top SWAC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

SWAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Florida A&M

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 7-0

6-1 | 7-0 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 31-21 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Jackson State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 118th

118th Last Game: W 21-6 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ UAPB

@ UAPB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Alabama State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

3-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 90th

90th Last Game: W 24-19 vs Jackson State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4. Southern

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 109th

109th Last Game: W 28-18 vs Bethune-Cookman

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Texas Southern

Texas Southern Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Alcorn State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

4-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 31-7 vs UAPB

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

6. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-5

4-3 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th

124th Last Game: W 45-24 vs Grambling

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Alabama State

@ Alabama State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7. Grambling

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-4 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st

121st Last Game: L 45-24 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

8. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-4 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th

114th Last Game: L 30-0 vs Houston Christian

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Florida A&M

@ Florida A&M Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-7

1-6 | 1-7 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st

101st Last Game: L 28-18 vs Southern

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Grambling

@ Grambling Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

10. Texas Southern

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-5

2-5 | 2-5 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th

127th Last Game: L 31-21 vs Florida A&M

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Southern

@ Southern Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-6 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th

95th Last Game: L 21-6 vs Jackson State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Alcorn State

@ Alcorn State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

12. UAPB

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 0-9

1-6 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 108th

108th Last Game: L 31-7 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Jackson State

Jackson State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

