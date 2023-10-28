College football Week 9 action includes six games featuring Big 12 teams. Check out the article below for up-to-date results and the top performers.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas | Houston vs. Kansas State | West Virginia vs. UCF

Week 9 Big 12 Results

Kansas 38 Oklahoma 33

Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma (-7.5)

Oklahoma (-7.5) Pregame Total: 66.5

Kansas Leaders

Passing: Jason Bean (15-for-32, 218 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Jason Bean (15-for-32, 218 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Devin Neal (25 ATT, 112 YDS, 1 TD)

Devin Neal (25 ATT, 112 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Lawrence Arnold (6 TAR, 3 REC, 79 YDS)

Oklahoma Leaders

Passing: Dillon Gabriel (14-for-19, 171 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Dillon Gabriel (14-for-19, 171 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Tawee Walker (23 ATT, 146 YDS, 1 TD)

Tawee Walker (23 ATT, 146 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Drake Stoops (5 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Kansas Oklahoma 443 Total Yards 440 218 Passing Yards 171 225 Rushing Yards 269 3 Turnovers 2

Kansas State 41 Houston 0

Pregame Favorite: Kansas State (-17.5)

Kansas State (-17.5) Pregame Total: 60.5

Kansas State Leaders

Passing: Will Howard (15-for-17, 164 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Will Howard (15-for-17, 164 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: DJ Giddens (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)

DJ Giddens (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Phillip Brooks (5 TAR, 5 REC, 83 YDS, 1 TD)

Houston Leaders

Passing: Donovan Smith (13-for-28, 88 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Donovan Smith (13-for-28, 88 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Parker Jenkins (12 ATT, 56 YDS)

Parker Jenkins (12 ATT, 56 YDS) Receiving: Sam Brown (8 TAR, 4 REC, 49 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Kansas State Houston 394 Total Yards 208 215 Passing Yards 95 179 Rushing Yards 113 0 Turnovers 2

West Virginia 41 UCF 28

Pregame Favorite: UCF (-6.5)

UCF (-6.5) Pregame Total: 59.5

West Virginia Leaders

Passing: Garrett Greene (14-for-23, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Garrett Greene (14-for-23, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: CJ Donaldson (17 ATT, 121 YDS, 1 TD)

CJ Donaldson (17 ATT, 121 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Devin Carter (5 TAR, 3 REC, 47 YDS)

UCF Leaders

Passing: John Rhys Plumlee (25-for-36, 274 YDS, 3 TDs, 3 INTs)

John Rhys Plumlee (25-for-36, 274 YDS, 3 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: RJ Harvey (14 ATT, 100 YDS)

RJ Harvey (14 ATT, 100 YDS) Receiving: Kobe Hudson (7 TAR, 3 REC, 66 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

UCF West Virginia 463 Total Yards 450 274 Passing Yards 164 189 Rushing Yards 286 4 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 9 Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Boone Pickens Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma State (-7.5)

