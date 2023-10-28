Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football action? Below, we outline how you can see all five games involving teams from the Pioneer League.

Pioneer League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Valparaiso Beacons at Butler Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 FloSports Stetson Hatters at Drake Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Marist Red Foxes at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morehead State Eagles at San Diego Toreros 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Presbyterian Blue Hose at Davidson Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

