The available options on the Week 9 college football schedule include SEC teams involved in five games. As you are building your betting ticket or selecting parlay options, our model suggests Florida (+14.5) against Georgia is the best bet on the spread, while betting the total in the Mississippi State vs. Auburn matchup carries the best value. Get even more stats and insights on those and other games in the article below.

Best Week 9 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Florida +14.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 6.9 points

Georgia by 6.9 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Ole Miss -24.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Ole Miss Rebels

Vanderbilt Commodores at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 31.5 points

Ole Miss by 31.5 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Tennessee -3.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 8.8 points

Tennessee by 8.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 9 SEC Total Bets

Over 41.5 - Mississippi State vs. Auburn

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers Projected Total: 50.8 points

50.8 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 51.5 - Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Total: 54.4 points

54.4 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 52.5 - South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies

South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 54.4 points

54.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 9 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Alabama 7-1 (5-0 SEC) 30.6 / 16.5 366.6 / 306.4 Georgia 7-0 (4-0 SEC) 40.1 / 14.0 510.0 / 262.6 LSU 6-2 (4-1 SEC) 47.4 / 26.5 553.0 / 395.0 Missouri 7-1 (3-1 SEC) 33.9 / 23.3 441.8 / 338.0 Florida 5-2 (3-1 SEC) 29.1 / 20.0 421.7 / 311.7 Ole Miss 6-1 (3-1 SEC) 39.7 / 23.4 480.1 / 372.1 Kentucky 5-2 (2-2 SEC) 31.3 / 23.6 352.3 / 346.6 Tennessee 5-2 (2-2 SEC) 31.6 / 19.4 438.1 / 310.9 Texas A&M 4-3 (2-2 SEC) 32.3 / 19.9 400.0 / 277.9 Mississippi State 4-3 (1-3 SEC) 26.9 / 25.7 351.1 / 367.3 South Carolina 2-5 (1-4 SEC) 26.6 / 31.7 392.4 / 446.6 Vanderbilt 2-6 (0-4 SEC) 27.8 / 34.4 348.5 / 437.5 Auburn 3-4 (0-4 SEC) 26.7 / 23.9 337.0 / 372.4 Arkansas 2-6 (0-5 SEC) 26.5 / 22.9 305.9 / 333.0

