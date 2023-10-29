D.J. Chark will be running routes against the seventh-worst passing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers play the Houston Texans in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Chark has caught 13 balls (on 27 targets) for 197 yards (39.4 per game) and two scores so far this season.

Chark vs. the Texans

Chark vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 86 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 86 REC YPG / REC TD Houston's defense has not let a player pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Texans have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Houston on the season.

The 245.5 passing yards per game yielded by the Texans defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans' defense ranks first in the NFL by conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (four total passing TDs).

Panthers Player Previews

D.J. Chark Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-115)

Chark Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (two times in five games), Chark has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Chark has been targeted on 27 of his team's 241 passing attempts this season (11.2% target share).

He has been targeted 27 times, averaging 7.3 yards per target (73rd in NFL).

Chark has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in five games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 20.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Chark has been targeted three times in the red zone (14.3% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts).

Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

