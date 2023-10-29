Will Miles Sanders Score a Touchdown Against the Texans in Week 8?
The Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans are slated to square off in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Miles Sanders hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.
Will Miles Sanders score a touchdown against the Texans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)
- Sanders has 190 rushing yards on 61 carries (38 yards per game), with one touchdown.
- Sanders has also added 15 catches for 81 yards (16.2 per game).
- Sanders has one rushing TD in five games.
Miles Sanders Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|18
|72
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|14
|43
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|9
|24
|1
|5
|38
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|13
|19
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|7
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
