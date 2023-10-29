Stephen Sullivan did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Sullivan's stats can be found below.

Rep Stephen Sullivan and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sullivan had season stats last year which included 46 yards on two receptions (23 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted six times.

Keep an eye on Sullivan's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Stephen Sullivan Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Panthers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Laviska Shenault Jr. (out/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Sullivan 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 2 46 21 0 23

Sullivan Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Giants 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2 1 33 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.