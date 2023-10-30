In the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Andrei Svechnikov to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov 2022-23 stats and insights

Svechnikov scored in 17 of 64 games last season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

On the power play, Svechnikov picked up five goals and 11 assists.

He took 3.1 shots per game, sinking 11.2% of them.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flyers conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.

The Flyers earned three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

