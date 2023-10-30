Will Brady Skjei Score a Goal Against the Flyers on October 30?
Will Brady Skjei find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Skjei stats and insights
- Skjei has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Skjei has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.