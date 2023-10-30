How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, October 30, with the Hurricanes beaten in three consecutive road games.
Tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO to see the Hurricanes and the Flyers meet.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 35 total goals (3.9 per game), ranking 31st in league play in goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 33 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 32 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (33 total) over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|9
|4
|5
|9
|7
|5
|45%
|Seth Jarvis
|9
|4
|5
|9
|2
|7
|53.7%
|Martin Necas
|9
|4
|5
|9
|4
|2
|40%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|9
|7
|1
|8
|1
|2
|52.9%
|Brady Skjei
|9
|1
|6
|7
|2
|4
|-
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers allow 3.1 goals per game (25 in total), 16th in the league.
- The Flyers are 10th in the NHL in scoring (28 goals, 3.5 per game).
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 3.1 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|8
|8
|3
|11
|0
|4
|25%
|Travis Sanheim
|8
|1
|7
|8
|8
|3
|-
|Cam Atkinson
|8
|5
|3
|8
|5
|4
|-
|Sean Couturier
|8
|2
|5
|7
|5
|5
|50.6%
|Joel Farabee
|8
|4
|2
|6
|4
|2
|0%
