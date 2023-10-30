The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, October 30, with the Hurricanes beaten in three consecutive road games.

Tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO to see the Hurricanes and the Flyers meet.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 35 total goals (3.9 per game), ranking 31st in league play in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 33 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesperi Kotkaniemi 9 4 5 9 7 5 45% Seth Jarvis 9 4 5 9 2 7 53.7% Martin Necas 9 4 5 9 4 2 40% Teuvo Teravainen 9 7 1 8 1 2 52.9% Brady Skjei 9 1 6 7 2 4 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers allow 3.1 goals per game (25 in total), 16th in the league.

The Flyers are 10th in the NHL in scoring (28 goals, 3.5 per game).

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Flyers Key Players