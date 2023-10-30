Hurricanes vs. Flyers October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Martin Necas and Travis Konecny are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-190)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-PH,BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- Necas has been a big player for Carolina this season, collecting nine points in nine games.
- Seth Jarvis has picked up nine points (one per game), scoring four goals and adding five assists.
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi's total of nine points is via four goals and five assists.
- Frederik Andersen's record is 3-0-0. He has conceded 11 goals (3.4 goals against average) and made 77 saves with an .875% save percentage (57th in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Flyers Players to Watch
- Konecny has recorded eight goals (one per game) and put up three assists (0.4 per game), taking 3.6 shots per game and shooting 27.6%. This places him among the leaders for Philadelphia with 11 total points (1.4 per game).
- Travis Sanheim's eight points this season, including one goal and seven assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Philadelphia.
- This season, Philadelphia's Cam Atkinson has eight points (five goals, three assists) this season.
- In the crease, Felix Sandstrom has a record of 0-0-0 in zero games this season, conceding 0 goals (zero goals against average) with zero saves and a .000 save percentage, 67th in the league.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|7th
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.5
|11th
|30th
|3.89
|Goals Allowed
|3.13
|17th
|2nd
|35.3
|Shots
|33.3
|9th
|2nd
|26
|Shots Allowed
|27.4
|3rd
|10th
|23.08%
|Power Play %
|14.81%
|20th
|30th
|71.43%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.17%
|15th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.