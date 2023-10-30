The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Martin Necas score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

  • In three of nine games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.
  • Necas has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • Necas' shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 13.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

