The Charlotte Hornets, with P.J. Washington, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Washington produced 13 points and two steals in a 111-99 loss versus the Pistons.

With prop bets available for Washington, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-102)

Over 16.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+102)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nets gave up 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

Giving up 45.1 rebounds per game last season, the Nets were 27th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Nets conceded 23.4 per game last season, ranking them third in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Nets were seventh in the league last year, giving up 11.8 makes per game.

P.J. Washington vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 36 8 8 3 2 0 0 12/31/2022 33 12 3 2 1 1 1 12/7/2022 30 12 5 7 1 1 0 11/5/2022 34 18 3 2 3 4 0

