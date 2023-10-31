Knicks vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - October 31
The New York Knicks (1-2) have zero players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) on Tuesday, October 31 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|35
|6.5
|5.5
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|15
|2
|5
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Out
|Ankle
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: TNT and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Knicks
|-2.5
|214.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.