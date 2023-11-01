Buy Tickets for Carolina Hurricanes NHL Games
At 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, Teuvo Teravainen (11 goals) and the Carolina Hurricanes (14-11-1) continue their 2023-24 season on the road versus the Vancouver Canucks.
If you're looking to catch the Carolina Hurricanes in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Carolina games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 9
|Canucks
|A
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Dec 12
|Senators
|A
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 14
|Red Wings
|A
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Fri, Dec 15
|Predators
|H
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sun, Dec 17
|Capitals
|H
|6:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Dec 19
|Golden Knights
|H
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 21
|Penguins
|A
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 23
|Islanders
|H
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Wed, Dec 27
|Predators
|A
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 28
|Canadiens
|H
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Find tickets for these or any NHL game at Ticketmaster!
Carolina's next matchup information
- Opponent: Vancouver Canucks
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Rogers Arena
- Broadcast: BSSO and ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch NHL this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Carolina's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Carolina players
Shop for Carolina gear at Fanatics!
- Sebastian Aho: eight goals and 14 assists
- Martin Necas: seven goals and 12 assists
- Seth Jarvis: nine goals and 10 assists
- Frederik Andersen: 4-1-0 record, .894 save percentage, 15 goals given up
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.