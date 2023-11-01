Buy Tickets for Charleston Southern Buccaneers Basketball Games
On deck for the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) is a game at home versus the North Alabama Lions, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.
Upcoming Charleston Southern games
Charleston Southern's next matchup information
- Opponent: North Alabama Lions
- Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: The Buc Dome
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Charleston Southern players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|RJ Johnson
|8
|17.1
|1.4
|3.3
|0.5
|0.3
|51.2% (43-84)
|40.0% (10-25)
|Taje' Kelly
|8
|14.9
|8.1
|2.0
|0.4
|0.5
|49.5% (45-91)
|33.3% (3-9)
|Daren Patrick
|8
|10.4
|4.0
|2.4
|0.3
|0.4
|41.0% (32-78)
|32.6% (14-43)
|A'lahn Sumler
|8
|9.3
|1.9
|1.3
|0.8
|0.1
|40.7% (24-59)
|33.3% (12-36)
|Louis Hutchinson
|8
|4.9
|2.0
|0.3
|0.4
|0.0
|34.4% (11-32)
|30.4% (7-23)
