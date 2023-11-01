Buy Tickets for Charlotte Hornets NBA Games
The next time that Gordon Hayward (14.7 PPG) and the Charlotte Hornets (6-13) hit the court in the 2023-24 campaign, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, they will be taking on the Toronto Raptors in a home matchup.
If you're looking to see the Charlotte Hornets in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Charlotte games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Raptors
|H
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Mon, Dec 11
|Heat
|H
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Wed, Dec 13
|Heat
|A
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Fri, Dec 15
|Pelicans
|H
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 16
|76ers
|H
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Mon, Dec 18
|Raptors
|A
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Wed, Dec 20
|Pacers
|A
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 23
|Nuggets
|H
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Dec 26
|Clippers
|A
|10:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 28
|Lakers
|A
|10:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Find tickets for these or any NBA game at Ticketmaster!
Charlotte's next matchup information
- Opponent: Toronto Raptors
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Spectrum Center
- Broadcast: BSSE, SportsNet
- Favorite: Toronto -5.5
- Total: 222.5 points
Can't make it to the game? Watch the NBA this season on Fubo and Max, and watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Charlotte's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Charlotte players
Shop for Charlotte gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Gordon Hayward
|18
|14.7
|5.0
|4.6
|1.3
|0.5
|44.3% (101-228)
|36.2% (17-47)
|P.J. Washington
|18
|14.1
|5.4
|2.4
|0.7
|1.0
|42.7% (97-227)
|31.5% (35-111)
|Brandon Miller
|17
|14.2
|4.2
|2.1
|0.6
|0.5
|44.7% (92-206)
|39.0% (30-77)
|Mark Williams
|18
|13.2
|10.1
|1.2
|0.8
|1.0
|65.3% (96-147)
|-
|Terry Rozier
|10
|22.8
|3.8
|6.6
|1.0
|0.5
|45.8% (87-190)
|32.3% (21-65)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.