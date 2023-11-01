The Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) will next play on the road against the Charleston (SC) Cougars, on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Citadel games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 14 Charleston (SC) A 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Notre Dame A 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Toccoa Falls H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Western Carolina H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Samford H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Furman A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Wofford H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 UNC Greensboro A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 VMI A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Mercer H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Chattanooga A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Furman H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 East Tennessee State A 4:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Western Carolina A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Wofford A 7:00 PM

Citadel's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Charleston (SC) Cougars
  • Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: TD Arena
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Citadel players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
AJ Smith 10 16.5 4.1 0.9 0.5 0.0 49.6% (58-117) 44.8% (13-29)
Elijah Morgan 10 11.3 3.6 1.0 0.7 0.0 44.2% (34-77) 40.4% (23-57)
Winston Hill 10 9.6 7.2 1.1 1.0 0.6 48.2% (41-85) 28.6% (4-14)
Quentin Millora-Brown 10 8.7 9.2 2.1 0.5 1.2 50.0% (30-60) 25.0% (2-8)
Madison Durr 10 8.6 3.4 3.3 0.9 0.3 42.0% (29-69) 30.0% (6-20)

