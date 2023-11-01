Buy Tickets for Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the Wofford Terriers is coming up for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Coastal Carolina games
Coastal Carolina's next matchup information
- Opponent: Wofford Terriers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: HTC Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Coastal Carolina players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jacob Meyer
|8
|13.5
|5.0
|2.8
|1.6
|0.3
|45.3% (43-95)
|43.3% (13-30)
|Kylan Blackmon
|8
|13.4
|3.8
|2.0
|1.5
|0.0
|40.0% (34-85)
|37.0% (20-54)
|John Ojiako
|8
|12.9
|9.9
|1.0
|1.0
|1.8
|64.1% (41-64)
|-
|Kevin Easley Jr.
|8
|12.0
|6.5
|2.3
|0.8
|0.4
|48.0% (36-75)
|36.8% (7-19)
|Jimmy Nichols
|8
|9.0
|4.8
|0.8
|0.0
|1.4
|54.0% (27-50)
|50.0% (4-8)
