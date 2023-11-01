Buy Tickets for Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Women's Basketball Games
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers women (4-5) will next play at home against the North Carolina-Pembroke Braves, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Coastal Carolina games
Coastal Carolina's next matchup information
- Opponent: North Carolina-Pembroke Braves
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: HTC Center
Top Coastal Carolina players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Deaja Richardson
|7
|16.7
|2.1
|1.7
|1.1
|0.0
|40.0% (42-105)
|30.4% (17-56)
|Makaila Cange
|9
|12.9
|7.0
|1.7
|1.7
|0.8
|57.5% (46-80)
|23.8% (5-21)
|Arin Freeman
|9
|10.4
|4.8
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|34.7% (34-98)
|0.0% (0-3)
|Alancia Ramsey
|9
|8.1
|8.2
|0.7
|0.6
|0.3
|37.9% (25-66)
|-
|Dalanna Carter
|9
|7.3
|3.7
|1.2
|1.3
|0.0
|31.3% (21-67)
|30.0% (3-10)
