The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers women (4-5) will next play at home against the North Carolina-Pembroke Braves, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Coastal Carolina games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 North Carolina-Pembroke H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Jacksonville State A 3:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Chattanooga N 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Arkansas State A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Southern Miss H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Troy H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Old Dominion H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Marshall H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Appalachian State A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Marshall A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Louisiana A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UL Monroe A 1:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Georgia Southern H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Appalachian State H 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Texas State H 6:00 PM

Coastal Carolina's next matchup information

  • Opponent: North Carolina-Pembroke Braves
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: HTC Center

Top Coastal Carolina players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Deaja Richardson 7 16.7 2.1 1.7 1.1 0.0 40.0% (42-105) 30.4% (17-56)
Makaila Cange 9 12.9 7.0 1.7 1.7 0.8 57.5% (46-80) 23.8% (5-21)
Arin Freeman 9 10.4 4.8 2.0 2.0 0.0 34.7% (34-98) 0.0% (0-3)
Alancia Ramsey 9 8.1 8.2 0.7 0.6 0.3 37.9% (25-66) -
Dalanna Carter 9 7.3 3.7 1.2 1.3 0.0 31.3% (21-67) 30.0% (3-10)

