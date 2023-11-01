Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Furman Paladins! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more about the women's team.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jada Session 8 16.0 10.3 1.3 1.4 0.0 Sydney Ryan 8 13.3 5.9 0.8 1.0 0.0 Kate Johnson 8 11.1 6.9 1.5 0.8 1.3 Niveya Henley 8 11.1 5.3 1.6 0.4 0.3 Tate Walters 7 11.9 4.3 4.0 1.1 0.3 Sydney James 8 4.5 4.5 1.4 0.3 0.0 Evie DePetro 4 6.0 1.0 0.5 0.8 0.0 Kennedy Grier 8 1.8 1.9 1.9 0.0 0.0 Voula Koilia 8 0.6 1.6 1.4 0.3 0.0 Hanna Hansson 4 0.5 2.3 0.0 0.5 0.5

Furman season stats

This season, Furman has put together a 5-3 record so far.

This year, the Paladins have a 2-1 record at home and a 2-1 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

When Furman defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 346 in the RPI, on November 7 by a score of 71-61, it was its signature win of the season so far.

This season, the Paladins haven't played a game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games against Top 25 teams left on Furman's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Furman games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Georgia A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Bob Jones H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 South Carolina Upstate A 4:30 PM Thu, Dec 14 Elon H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Kentucky A 1:00 PM

