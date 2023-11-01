On deck for the Furman Paladins women (6-4) is a game away versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans, beginning at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Furman games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 South Carolina Upstate A 4:30 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Elon H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Kentucky A 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 South Carolina State H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 North Carolina Central H 1:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Converse H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Western Carolina A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UNC Greensboro A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Wofford A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Samford H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Mercer H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 East Tennessee State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Chattanooga A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 UNC Greensboro H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Western Carolina H 2:00 PM

Furman's next matchup information

  • Opponent: South Carolina Upstate Spartans
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: G.B. Hodge Center

Top Furman players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jada Session 10 14.8 9.8 1.6 1.5 0.0 47.9% (56-117) 50.0% (1-2)
Sydney Ryan 10 12.8 5.3 0.8 0.8 0.0 52.6% (40-76) 48.0% (24-50)
Niveya Henley 10 11.9 4.4 1.5 0.5 0.3 43.4% (43-99) 40.0% (16-40)
Kate Johnson 10 11.5 7.0 1.3 0.6 1.1 62.5% (45-72) 0.0% (0-1)
Tate Walters 9 12.0 4.3 4.9 1.4 0.4 35.8% (39-109) 26.0% (13-50)

