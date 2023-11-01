Buy Tickets for Furman Paladins Women's Basketball Games
On deck for the Furman Paladins women (6-4) is a game away versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans, beginning at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Furman's next matchup information
- Opponent: South Carolina Upstate Spartans
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Location: G.B. Hodge Center
Top Furman players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jada Session
|10
|14.8
|9.8
|1.6
|1.5
|0.0
|47.9% (56-117)
|50.0% (1-2)
|Sydney Ryan
|10
|12.8
|5.3
|0.8
|0.8
|0.0
|52.6% (40-76)
|48.0% (24-50)
|Niveya Henley
|10
|11.9
|4.4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.3
|43.4% (43-99)
|40.0% (16-40)
|Kate Johnson
|10
|11.5
|7.0
|1.3
|0.6
|1.1
|62.5% (45-72)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Tate Walters
|9
|12.0
|4.3
|4.9
|1.4
|0.4
|35.8% (39-109)
|26.0% (13-50)
