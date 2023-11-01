The Houston Rockets (0-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Hornets.

Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Rockets Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points fewer than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Rockets averaged.

Charlotte went 15-14 when it shot better than 48.2% from the field.

The Hornets were the ninth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Rockets finished first.

The Hornets put up an average of 111 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Rockets gave up to opponents.

Charlotte put together a 14-4 record last season in games it scored more than 118.6 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets scored 109.2 points per game last season, 3.5 fewer points than they averaged on the road (112.7).

In 2022-23, the Hornets allowed 2.1 fewer points per game at home (116.1) than on the road (118.2).

Beyond the arc, the Hornets sunk fewer triples on the road (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (33.9%) as well.

Hornets Injuries