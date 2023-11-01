LaMelo Ball and his Charlotte Hornets teammates match up versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 30, Ball produced eight points, eight assists and two steals in a 133-121 loss versus the Nets.

Let's break down Ball's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-111)

Over 20.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+108)

Over 6.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (+110)

Over 8.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were ranked 28th in the league defensively last season, conceding 118.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Rockets allowed 41.5 rebounds per game last season, fourth in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Rockets were 24th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 26.1 per game.

The Rockets conceded 14.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, worst in the NBA in that category.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 20 13 1 4 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.