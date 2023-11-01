The Charlotte Hornets, with P.J. Washington, face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on October 30, Washington posted 15 points and 12 rebounds in a 133-121 loss versus the Nets.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Washington, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-120)

Over 14.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Over 4.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-179)

Looking to bet on one or more of Washington's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were ranked 28th in the league defensively last year, allowing 118.6 points per game.

The Rockets allowed 41.5 rebounds on average last year, fourth in the NBA.

The Rockets were the 24th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.1.

The Rockets were the worst squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 14.5 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

P.J. Washington vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 37 16 8 2 2 3 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.