Presbyterian team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Bryanna Brady 8 13.3 4.5 0.9 0.1 0.8 Tilda Sjokvist 8 12.6 2.4 3.3 1.0 0.0 Ashley Carrillo 8 5.9 3.0 3.0 0.8 0.1 Mara Neira 5 9.0 3.0 2.6 1.4 0.0 Christina Kline 7 6.1 5.9 2.1 0.4 0.0 Aubrie Kierscht 5 8.2 2.6 1.2 0.4 0.0 Nuria Cunill 8 4.6 4.8 1.4 0.1 0.1 Sonia Sato 6 3.7 2.8 0.7 0.2 0.0 Paige Kindseth 8 2.8 3.4 1.1 1.0 0.0 Laney Scoggins 8 1.6 2.5 0.1 0.0 0.1

Presbyterian season stats

This season, Presbyterian has won five games so far (5-3).

The Blue Hose have a 4-1 record at home and a 1-2 record on the road.

As far as its signature win this season, Presbyterian defeated the Morehead State Eagles at home on November 25. The final score was 65-59.

The Blue Hose, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, sport a record of 0-1.

Of Presbyterian's 23 remaining games, one are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Presbyterian games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Western Carolina A 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Queens (NC) A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 South Carolina State H 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 South Carolina A 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Wright State N 3:00 PM

