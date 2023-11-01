Buy Tickets for Presbyterian Blue Hose Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 7-3, the Presbyterian Blue Hose's women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs, starting at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15.
Upcoming Presbyterian games
Presbyterian's next matchup information
- Opponent: South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Templeton Physical Education Center
Top Presbyterian players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Bryanna Brady
|10
|13.2
|4.5
|0.8
|0.2
|0.7
|59.5% (50-84)
|-
|Tilda Sjokvist
|10
|11.1
|2.5
|2.9
|0.9
|0.0
|38.8% (40-103)
|33.3% (17-51)
|Mara Neira
|7
|12.6
|3.6
|1.9
|1.4
|0.0
|40.7% (33-81)
|38.3% (18-47)
|Ashley Carrillo
|10
|5.7
|2.7
|2.8
|0.8
|0.1
|45.5% (25-55)
|28.6% (4-14)
|Christina Kline
|9
|5.4
|5.4
|1.9
|0.3
|0.0
|29.6% (16-54)
|26.9% (7-26)
