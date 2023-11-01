The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) will next be in action at home against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming South Carolina State games

South Carolina State's next matchup information

Opponent: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Location: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top South Carolina State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Davion Everett 9 11.1 7.2 0.6 0.9 0.2 54.1% (40-74) 0.0% (0-8) Mitchel Taylor 9 8.8 2.3 3.1 1.4 0.0 37.1% (33-89) 11.1% (1-9) Wilson Dubinsky 9 8.3 2.2 1.1 0.8 0.0 40.0% (26-65) 36.2% (17-47) Omar Croskey 9 7.7 2.6 1.1 1.7 0.1 38.3% (23-60) 28.1% (9-32) Jordan Simpson 9 6.2 3.1 1.2 0.8 0.0 33.3% (22-66) 20.0% (3-15)

