Next up for the South Carolina State Bulldogs women (1-8) is a matchup away versus the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming South Carolina State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Alabama A&M A 3:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 UAB A 1:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Presbyterian A 6:30 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Charleston (SC) A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Furman A 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Jacksonville State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Norfolk State H 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Howard H 5:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 North Carolina Central H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Delaware State A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Maryland-Eastern Shore A 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Morgan State H 2:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Coppin State H 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Norfolk State A 2:00 PM
Mon, Feb 19 Howard A 5:30 PM

South Carolina State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Alabama A&M Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Alabama A&M Events Center

Top South Carolina State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Morgan Beacham 9 8.7 1.7 3.1 1.3 0.6 32.4% (23-71) 31.3% (5-16)
Janiah Hinton 9 8.6 1.9 1.8 0.8 0.1 36.3% (29-80) 27.7% (13-47)
Cassandra Colon 9 7.8 3.2 0.4 0.4 0.0 33.3% (23-69) 38.2% (13-34)
Taniya McGown 9 6.8 3.1 0.9 0.3 0.3 56.4% (22-39) 45.5% (5-11)
Jordan Releford 8 7.5 2.0 0.8 1.3 0.0 29.0% (18-62) 19.0% (4-21)

