With a record of 4-5, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans' next matchup is at home versus the Kennesaw State Owls, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to see the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming South Carolina Upstate games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Kennesaw State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Western Carolina H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Davidson A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Coker H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 UNC Asheville A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Winthrop H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Charleston Southern A 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Longwood H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Radford A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 High Point H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Gardner-Webb A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Presbyterian A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Radford H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Longwood A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 UNC Asheville H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Upstate's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Kennesaw State Owls
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: G.B. Hodge Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for South Carolina Upstate's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top South Carolina Upstate players

Shop for South Carolina Upstate gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Trae Broadnax 9 12.7 4.3 3.6 0.9 0.2 46.9% (46-98) 31.6% (6-19)
Justin Bailey 9 11.9 2.1 1.0 2.3 0.2 36.2% (34-94) 31.3% (15-48)
Ahmir Langlais 9 9.9 6.2 1.1 1.1 1.3 55.2% (37-67) -
Miguel Ayesa 9 8.6 1.6 0.4 0.6 0.0 42.4% (25-59) 42.0% (21-50)
Nick Alves 9 6.4 2.6 1.2 1.2 0.3 40.8% (20-49) 38.9% (7-18)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.