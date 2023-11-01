Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Rozier, in his most recent time out, had 23 points and nine assists in a 133-121 loss to the Nets.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Rozier, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-115)

Over 20.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-115)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Rockets gave up 118.6 points per game last year, 28th in the NBA.

The Rockets were the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA last season, giving up 41.5 boards per contest.

In terms of assists, the Rockets were ranked 24th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 26.1 per game.

Defensively, the Rockets gave up 14.5 made three-pointers per game last season, worst in the NBA.

Terry Rozier vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 38 26 2 6 3 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.