Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Wofford Terriers! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more about the women's team.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Wofford Terriers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Wofford team leaders

Want to buy Rachael Rose's jersey? Or another Wofford player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Rachael Rose 8 20.1 7.8 5.1 1.4 0.1 Maddie Heiss 8 15.9 3.0 1.1 0.8 0.3 Evangelia Paulk 8 9.0 8.1 1.3 1.8 0.6 Annabelle Schultz 8 7.3 7.1 1.1 1.3 0.1 Vitolia Tuilave 8 6.8 6.0 0.6 0.5 1.0 Indiya Clarke 8 5.1 6.3 1.0 0.3 0.8 Sara Deidda 8 2.4 1.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 Ja'Rae Smith 8 2.1 0.6 1.5 0.4 0.0 Yinka Kruyswijk 3 0.0 2.0 0.3 0.0 0.0

Wofford season stats

Wofford has won five games so far this season (5-3).

The Terriers are 5-0 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.

On November 29, Wofford claimed its signature win of the season, a 63-54 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 346) in the RPI rankings.

The Terriers have played no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

There are 20 games left on Wofford's schedule in 2023-24, and one are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Terriers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Wofford games

Check out the Terriers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Bellarmine H 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Emory & Henry H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Virginia A 1:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Tennessee A 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Georgia A 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Wofford this season.

Check out the Terriers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.