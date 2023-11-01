Buy Tickets for Wofford Terriers Women's Basketball Games
Next up for the Wofford Terriers women (6-4) is a matchup away versus the Virginia Cavaliers, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.
Upcoming Wofford games
Wofford's next matchup information
- Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: John Paul Jones Arena
Top Wofford players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Rachael Rose
|10
|20.1
|7.3
|5.0
|1.8
|0.1
|49.7% (75-151)
|32.6% (14-43)
|Maddie Heiss
|10
|14.5
|2.7
|1.1
|0.8
|0.3
|39.0% (57-146)
|33.3% (22-66)
|Evangelia Paulk
|10
|8.2
|8.7
|1.1
|1.7
|0.7
|31.7% (32-101)
|8.3% (2-24)
|Annabelle Schultz
|10
|7.3
|6.3
|1.0
|1.1
|0.1
|29.7% (27-91)
|24.6% (16-65)
|Indiya Clarke
|10
|6.5
|6.9
|0.9
|0.4
|0.6
|40.0% (22-55)
|23.5% (4-17)
