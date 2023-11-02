When the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brady Skjei find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Skjei stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Skjei scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Skjei has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 18 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

