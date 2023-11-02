Will Brent Burns Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 2?
Can we expect Brent Burns finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Burns stats and insights
- Burns has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- On the power play, Burns has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Burns averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 18 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
