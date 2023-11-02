The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will play a fellow ACC opponent, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Demon Deacons are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 45 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Wake Forest matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Duke vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Duke (-12.5) 45 - - FanDuel Duke (-12.5) 44.5 -600 +430

Duke vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Duke is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Devils have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

Wake Forest has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Demon Deacons have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

