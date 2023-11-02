There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NCAA Men's Soccer schedule, including California playing UCLA on Pac-12 Networks.

Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch UCLA vs California

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch San Diego State vs Stanford

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!