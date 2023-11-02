The Carolina Hurricanes, with Seth Jarvis, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Prop bets for Jarvis in that upcoming Hurricanes-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis' plus-minus rating this season, in 19:20 per game on the ice, is -2.

In two of 10 games this year, Jarvis has tallied a goal, and he scored multiple goals in both contests.

Jarvis has a point in five games this season (out of 10), including multiple points three times.

Jarvis has an assist in four of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Jarvis hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarvis has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 18 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 10 Games 4 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

