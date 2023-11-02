For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Stefan Noesen a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

Noesen has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 18 goals in total (just two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

