The Week 10 college football schedule features eight games involving teams from the ACC. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Duke Blue Devils 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 2 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange 7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 3 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina Tar Heels 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Cavaliers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 The CW Virginia Tech Hokies at Louisville Cardinals 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Florida State Seminoles at Pittsburgh Panthers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Miami Hurricanes at NC State Wolfpack 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

