Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Barnwell County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Barnwell County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

McCormick High School at Blackville-Hilda High School