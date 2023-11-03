South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berkeley County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Berkeley County, South Carolina has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Chapin High School at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ashley High School at Goose Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aynor High School at Hanahan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.