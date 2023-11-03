South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charleston County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Charleston County, South Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Ashley High School at Goose Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Cheraw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Cheraw, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John's High School at Johnsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Johnsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manning High School at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
