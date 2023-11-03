South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Greenville County, South Carolina, there are interesting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Indian Land High School at Greer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
York Comprehensive High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blythewood High School at J.L. Mann High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at Nation Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
