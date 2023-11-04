When the Mercer Bears square off against the Citadel Bulldogs at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection model predicts the Bears will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Citadel vs. Mercer Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Mercer (-25.8) 47.6 Mercer 37, Citadel 11

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Bulldogs games.

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread last year.

Bears games hit the over eight out of 11 times last year.

Bulldogs vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Citadel 8.5 37.5 11.3 40.7 6.8 35.6 Mercer 26.0 25.1 31.8 16.0 22.5 38.8

